Emotional moment to bid goodbye to old Parl: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech in Lok Sabha.





Bidding farewell to the old Parliament building, the PM said," Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it."





"It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises," he added.





He further said, "This old Parliament building was built with sweat, hardwork and money of our countrymen."