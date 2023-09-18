RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Emotional moment to bid goodbye to old Parl: Modi
September 18, 2023  11:48
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech in Lok Sabha. 

Bidding farewell to the old Parliament building, the PM said," Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it."

"It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises," he added.

He further said, "This old Parliament building was built with sweat, hardwork and money of our countrymen."
'We are not going back to licence raj'
'I'm pitching India for the strengths we offer, including the English language, engineers, doctors, nurses, professionals, innovative talent of startups.'

Indian football team departs without two players, chef de mission
Defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga did not accompany the Indian football team that left the country on Sunday for the Asian Games in China.

Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a huge weekend of Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million). Hardly any film has scored this much in their first weekend, even in the pre-pandemic days, but these are the collections of Jawan's second weekend!

Asia Cup: This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday hailed his team for an emphatic performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, saying the effort will be "cherished for a very long time".

Navika's Such A Charmer!
Navika Kotia doesn't need a hot red bathing suit to make you stop in your tracks on a beach; her cute dresses will do the job.

