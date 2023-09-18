RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Body of soldier missing in Anantnag gunfight recovered
September 18, 2023  22:36
Drone used in Anantnag encounter
Security forces found two bodies from the Gadole forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the sixth day of an anti-terror operation on Monday even as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the death of three officers and a soldier, who were killed by terrorists in an encounter.

Two bodies were found from the forest area. One of the deceased was identified as Pradeep, the soldier killed by the terrorists on Wednesday, sources said. The identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.        

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday. 

Pradeep went missing on the first day of the encounter and was believed to have been killed.

However, the police have maintained a silence on the operation for the last three days.

Earlier, officials said drone footage showed a charred body near one of the terrorist hideouts destroyed during the operation over the last six days. Any further information about it could be made available only after the security forces sanitised the area, they said.

The security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area with several cave-like hideouts where the terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday, the officials said.

The security cordon was extended to the neighbouring Posh Kreeri area on Sunday as a precautionary measure to ensure that the terrorists do not slip into civilian areas.
