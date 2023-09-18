RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'At the stroke of midnight': Modi remembers Nehru
September 18, 2023  12:16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said it is this Parliament where Pandit Nehru spoke at 'stroke of midnight hour' which continues to inspire everyone

Also remembering former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, Modi said, "When this Parliament lost three serving PMs -- Nehru ji, Shastri ji and Indira ji -- they were given fitting tribute.
 
"From Nehru to Shastri to Vajpayee, this Parliament has seen several leaders presenting their vision of India," Modi said.
