Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Haryana
September 18, 2023  20:42
Representational image
An army helicopter on a routine sortie made a precautionary landing near Yamunanagar in Haryana due to a "technical issue" on Monday, a statement said.

The Chetak helicopter landed at Shadipur village in Yamunanagar and those onboard the chopper are safe, it said.

"On a routine sortie on September 18, Indian Army's Chetak helicopter carried out a precautionary landing near Yamunanagar due to a technical issue," it said.

"After landing, the helicopter was checked for its fitness and subsequently, was flown safely to the base. The pilots and passengers of the helicopter are safe and there is no report of any damage to the helicopter or any private property," according to the statement.

Yamunanagar Sadar Police Station SHO Joginder Singh told PTI over the phone that police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. No one was hurt in the incident, he said. 
