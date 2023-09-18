Anti-government post goes from MP collector's X account

Anti-government post goes from MP collector's X accountSeptember 18, 2023 23:53
An FIR was registered and services of an employee terminated after an online post, accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption, was published from the official X (earlier Twitter) handle of the district collector of Betul, the police said on Monday.
Following a complaint from additional district collector Jaiprakash Saiyam, a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Ganj police station in-charge Devkaran said.
According to the complaint, a post by one Sameeksha Singh was reposted from the district collector's X account on September 17.
In the original message, a poster was shared which mentioned the "allegation of 86,000 crore scam", saying "people will oust the government this time", said the police officer, quoting from the complaint.
He said the case will be handed over to the cyber police.
Betul district collector Amanbir Singh Bains said he got the information about the online post from someone.
After this, the public relations department terminated the services of an employee, Shivram Barange, who was handling his X account, Bains said.
TOP STORIES
2 bodies, including one of soldier, found in Anantnag on Day 6 of op
Security forces found two bodies from the Gadole forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the sixth day of an anti-terror operation on Monday even as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the death of three...
Moving to new Parliament building: Here's what will happen on Tuesday
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make...