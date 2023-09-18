RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anti-government post goes from MP collector's X account
September 18, 2023  23:53
An FIR was registered and services of an employee terminated after an online post, accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption, was published from the official X (earlier Twitter) handle of the district collector of Betul, the police said on Monday.  

Following a complaint from additional district collector Jaiprakash Saiyam, a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Ganj police station  in-charge Devkaran said.

According to the complaint, a post by one Sameeksha Singh was reposted from the district collector's X account on September 17.

In the original message, a poster was shared which mentioned the "allegation of 86,000 crore scam", saying "people will oust the government this time", said the police officer, quoting from the complaint.

He said the case will be handed over to the cyber police.

Betul district collector Amanbir Singh Bains said he got the information about the online post from someone. 

After this, the public relations department terminated the services of an employee, Shivram Barange, who was handling his X account, Bains said. 
