Actress who can cook, or cook who can act?
September 18, 2023  15:35
image
"I have always been suspicious of my cookery career, in the sense that I feel it's not my real career. I can cook but I'm an actress." 

Acclaimed actor Madhur Jaffrey may really mean it, but to the hordes who have been captivated by her recipes and cookery book and TV shows on cooking, the jury may still be out on that claim.

In the meantime, next month brings up the 40th anniversary of her path-breaking cookbook, Indian Cookery, and the publishers Bloomsbury are leaving no skillet unturned in their effort to mark the anniversary, including an anniversary edition.

"When they first asked me about republishing it, I wondered why," Jaffrey tells me by phone from her apartment in New York, where she has lived for many decades. "It's slightly dated but it is what it is. And then I started looking at it and I thought, you know, it's not dated at all. It tells the same stories that I'm still telling," writes Jay Rayner in The Guardian.  

To hear the story of how Jaffrey set upon her culinary journey, tickling taste buds in a strange land with her Indian recipes, to the present, you can read Jay Rayner's account, here.
