RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Activist who moved court against Pinarayi's daughter found dead
September 18, 2023  12:31
Representational image
Representational image
Social activist Gireesh Babu, who has fought several high profile corruption cases in courts against political leaders and top bureaucrats, was on Monday found dead at his residence in Kalamassery in Kochi, the police said.

The cause of death can only be determined after the inquest proceedings and the autopsy are completed, they said.

Babu had recently moved a vigilance court seeking a probe into the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and her firm with a private company -- Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.

The court had denied the plea and against that he had moved the Kerala high court where the matter was scheduled to be heard during the day.         

Advocate B A Aloor, who was representing Babu in the matter, said that the hearing in the case was adjourned for two weeks after the high court was informed about the activist's death due to a heart attack.

Babu was the one who had moved a plea alleging corruption in the construction of a bridge at Palarivattom in Kochi. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years
Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years

While the BJP and the Congress have always supported the bill, opposition by other parties and demands from some for quota for backward classes within the women's quota have been key sticking points.

'The monkey is finally off our back!'
'The monkey is finally off our back!'

For Yuvraj Singh, it was the perfect payback for a similar thrashing India had received 23 years ago.

Recipe: Badam Halwa With Custard
Recipe: Badam Halwa With Custard

Time to start your preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa Brings Ganpati Home
Shilpa Brings Ganpati Home

This year, the festival is probably extra special for Shilpa, as it coincides with her new movie release, Sukhee.

Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn ahead of special session
Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn ahead of special session

There is an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm, and the country has been filled with renewed self-confidence, he said, asking parliamentarians to give maximum time to the short session.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances