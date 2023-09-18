RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


48-hr Manipur bandh to kick in from midnight
September 18, 2023  23:11
At least five local clubs and Meira Paibi units have announced a 48-hour statewide bandh from midnight demanding the release of five youths who were arrested for carrying weapons and sporting camouflage uniforms, officials said.

On Monday, Meira Paibis blocked several important roads at Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district demanding the release of the youths.

Manipur Police had arrested five persons on Saturday for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms.

In a statement, police said the five had been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

Yumnam Hitler, president of All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, said, "The five arrested youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants as security forces have failed to do their job properly. We want them to be released unconditionally."

"The agitation will be intensified if the government fails to release them," Yumnam added.

On Saturday, protesters had tried to storm the Porompat police station demanding the release of the five youths prompting security forces to fire several rounds of teargas shells.

Few protesters and a RAF personnel received minor injuries during the stand off.   -- PTI
