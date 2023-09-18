RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota
September 18, 2023  22:13
image
A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died on Monday after allegedly consuming poison in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the Kota coaching hub, the police said. 

Priyas Singh was rushed to a hospital, where she died after three hours during treatment, they added. 

A resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Priyas was a Class 12 student preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota and living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area, DSP Dharmveer Singh said. 

The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room on Monday noon. When she started vomiting, other girls in the hostel rushed her to a hospital, the DSP said. After around three hours, Priyas succumbed during treatment in the evening, he added. 

No suicide note was recovered from the room, which was later sealed, the DSP said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step by the girl is yet to be ascertained. 

The body has been taken to the mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted upon the arrival of her parents who have been informed about the incident, the DSP said. 

This is the 24th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year and the second this month. Six students died by suicide in August.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Cristiano Ronaldo gets rousing welcome in Iran
In Pictures - Cristiano Ronaldo gets rousing welcome in Iran

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception in Iran on Monday, in the first visit of a Saudi team to Iran since 2016.

Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'
Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'

Earlier in the day while addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi had said that this Parliament session may be of short duration but is big on occasion, and is of 'historic decisions'.

Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested
Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Ravichandran Ashwin's World Cup hopes got a big boost after he was picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

No 'median line': China sends 103 warplanes around Taiwan
No 'median line': China sends 103 warplanes around Taiwan

China on Monday dismissed the existence of a 'median line' in the volatile Taiwan Strait after Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected a record 103 Chinese warplanes flying around the self-ruled island in a 24-hour period.

Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow
Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from 'organised disruptions' and 'carrying placards' in the new...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances