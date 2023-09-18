16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota





Priyas Singh was rushed to a hospital, where she died after three hours during treatment, they added.





A resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Priyas was a Class 12 student preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota and living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area, DSP Dharmveer Singh said.





The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room on Monday noon. When she started vomiting, other girls in the hostel rushed her to a hospital, the DSP said. After around three hours, Priyas succumbed during treatment in the evening, he added.





No suicide note was recovered from the room, which was later sealed, the DSP said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step by the girl is yet to be ascertained.





The body has been taken to the mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted upon the arrival of her parents who have been informed about the incident, the DSP said.





This is the 24th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year and the second this month. Six students died by suicide in August.

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died on Monday after allegedly consuming poison in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the Kota coaching hub, the police said.