RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Woman, daughter detained for offering namaz at UP temple
September 17, 2023  16:23
image
Police on Sunday detained a 38-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly along with a cleric, officials said.
 
They said the action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric's advice.
"We have detained one Nazeer (38), her daughter Sabina (19) and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prem Singh, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 295A (act to outrage religious feelings of a community) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and an investigation was launched, the CO said.

"The trio has been detained and is being questioned," he added. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Final, PHOTOS: Siraj stars as Sri Lanka all out for 50
Asia Cup Final, PHOTOS: Siraj stars as Sri Lanka all out for 50

IMAGES from the Asia Cup 2023 Final played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

India to kick-off Asian Games campaign against host China
India to kick-off Asian Games campaign against host China

The women's football competition at the Asian Games 2023, meanwhile, will kick off on September 21.

Avoid going to media with...: Kharge to Cong leaders
Avoid going to media with...: Kharge to Cong leaders

He said the people are looking for an alternative and the Congress' victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections are clear proof of this.

'India's Cheetah project on track, but that doesn't mean...'
'India's Cheetah project on track, but that doesn't mean...'

'At the moment, there are no challenges to the Cheetah Project. If there are any challenges in the future, these will be addressed as we go forward'

Cummins to lead as Maxwell, Smith return for India ODIs
Cummins to lead as Maxwell, Smith return for India ODIs

Matthew Short has also been called up as an extra batter while Travis Head recovers from a fracture to his left hand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances