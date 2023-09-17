RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Unite and overthrow 'dictatorial' govt: Kharge to Cong leaders
September 17, 2023  14:16
Batting for unity and organisational discipline, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked party leaders to prioritise the success of the party putting aside personal differences and take on adversaries with full might in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the extended CWC meeting on the second day of deliberations, Kharge said the party's goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting and diverting people from basic issues by bringing new ones.

"Recently, during the Mumbai meeting of INDIA alliance, Modi government formed a committee on 'One Nation, One Election'. In contravention of all conventions, it also included a former President to fulfil its agenda," Kharge said.

He noted that elections in five states are scheduled in the next two to three months, while the Lok Sabha elections are only six months away. 
Kharge also said the party must be prepared for possible assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress-led governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have "pioneered a new model of social justice and welfarism", he said and urged leaders to publicise these welfare schemes across the country.

Kharge asserted that the people are looking for an alternative and the party's victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections are clear proof of this.

"We must work tirelessly, putting aside personal interests. We must prioritise the success of the party, putting aside our personal differences," Kharge stressed to the leaders present at the meeting.

He also emphasised that leaders must exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media with statements against their party colleagues or the party so that the organisation's interests are not harmed.

"Likewise, organisational unity is of utmost importance. Only through unity and discipline can we defeat our adversaries. This was evident in Karnataka, where we remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success," he said.

"Our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country," the Congress chief stressed. -- PTI
