Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' nears Rs 800 crore-mark
September 17, 2023  18:41
image
Jawan, fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, is set to cross the Rs 800 crore-mark at the worldwide box office, the makers announced Sunday.

In a post on microblogging site X, production house Red Chillies Entertainment said the pan-India film had grossed Rs 797.50 crore worldwide within 10 days of its release on September 7.

"Nothing much, just JAWAN on a record-breaking and making spree! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," the banner said in the post.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan is an high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. -- PTI 
