Santiniketan to be on UNESCO's World Heritage List
September 17, 2023  19:04
Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
   
The world body made the announcement in a post on 'X' on Sunday.
 
"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!" it posted.
 
India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.
 
A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS. -- PTI 
