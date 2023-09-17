RS Chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament building





Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.





The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.





Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group. -- PTI

