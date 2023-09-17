RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
RS Chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament building
September 17, 2023  10:42
image
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building in New Delhi. 

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. 

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building. 

Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anantnag anti-terrorist ops enter 5th day, forces suspect 2-3 ultras trapped
Anantnag anti-terrorist ops enter 5th day, forces suspect 2-3 ultras trapped

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial...

12 tourists among 14 killed as small plane crashes in Brazil
12 tourists among 14 killed as small plane crashes in Brazil

The report quoted the civil defence as saying that there were no survivors in the incident.

Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80
Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official
Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official

Environment ministry is organising various programmes at Sesaipura related to Project Cheetah.

Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Diamond League champion's title

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances