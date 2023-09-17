RS Chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament building

RS Chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament buildingSeptember 17, 2023 10:42
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building in New Delhi.
Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.
Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Anantnag anti-terrorist ops enter 5th day, forces suspect 2-3 ultras trapped
Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial...