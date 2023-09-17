RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Remove mosque from Nishadraj Fort: Ally to Yogi
September 17, 2023  11:25
NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad
NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad
Bharatiya Janata Party ally NISHAD party has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister demanding the removal of "illegal mosque" from the premises of the Nishadraj Fort at Shringverpur Dham of Prayagraj. 

The party says it will get the "green flag" removed from the mosque and unfurl a saffron flag in its place just as was done in Ayodhya. 

Shringverpur Dham is considered by Nishads as the abode of Nishadraj, the head of the riverine clan, who helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga during his 14 years in exile. 

The party's demand, which has the potential to become a rallying cry for the Nishad community, comes just months ahead of the much anticipated Lok Sabha polls. 

"I have apprised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the matter and will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss it," NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad said. 

"The way the green flag was removed from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, we want the same to be done in a democratic way at Lord Ram's friend Nishadraj's Shringverpur Dham, where Lord Ram had spent a night," the cabinet minister said. 

The politician said the removal of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya could only be made possible by the BJP's reaching out to people with Indian 'Sanskriti', of which the story of Nishadraj is a part and he will tell people about it. 

He claimed there was no mosque at the place when he started getting it cleaned in 2013 but later a mosque appeared which has now spread across acres. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anantnag anti-terrorist ops enter 5th day, forces suspect 2-3 ultras trapped
Anantnag anti-terrorist ops enter 5th day, forces suspect 2-3 ultras trapped

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial...

12 tourists among 14 killed as small plane crashes in Brazil
12 tourists among 14 killed as small plane crashes in Brazil

The report quoted the civil defence as saying that there were no survivors in the incident.

Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80
Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official
Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official

Environment ministry is organising various programmes at Sesaipura related to Project Cheetah.

Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Diamond League champion's title

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances