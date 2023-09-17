Remove mosque from Nishadraj Fort: Ally to Yogi





The party says it will get the "green flag" removed from the mosque and unfurl a saffron flag in its place just as was done in Ayodhya.





Shringverpur Dham is considered by Nishads as the abode of Nishadraj, the head of the riverine clan, who helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga during his 14 years in exile.





The party's demand, which has the potential to become a rallying cry for the Nishad community, comes just months ahead of the much anticipated Lok Sabha polls.





"I have apprised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the matter and will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss it," NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad said.





"The way the green flag was removed from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, we want the same to be done in a democratic way at Lord Ram's friend Nishadraj's Shringverpur Dham, where Lord Ram had spent a night," the cabinet minister said.





The politician said the removal of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya could only be made possible by the BJP's reaching out to people with Indian 'Sanskriti', of which the story of Nishadraj is a part and he will tell people about it.





He claimed there was no mosque at the place when he started getting it cleaned in 2013 but later a mosque appeared which has now spread across acres. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party ally NISHAD party has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister demanding the removal of "illegal mosque" from the premises of the Nishadraj Fort at Shringverpur Dham of Prayagraj.