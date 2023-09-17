RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Mumru greets PM Modi on his 73rd birthday
September 17, 2023  08:29
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday. 

Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership". 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to 'X' to extend his greetings to the PM. 

"Heartfelt greetings to the most popular leader on the global stage, the architect of a harmonious, capable and powerful India, the flag bearer of Sanatan culture, who paved the way for public welfare on a large scale through development-oriented policies in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday", Dhami wrote. 

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath that the country progress and establish new dimensions of development under your skilled leadership. May you always lead a long, healthy and prosperous life", he added. 

A BJP worker in Pune crafted Modi's portrait using grains and millet on his 73rd birth anniversary. -- ANI
