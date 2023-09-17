RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised
September 17, 2023  20:27
image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who recently observed fast for 16 days, was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, a doctor said. 
 
He said Jarange's blood pressure is a bit low but his overall health parameters are normal.

"Jarange has lost 8-10 kgs of weight during the hunger strike. His blood pressure is a bit low. The Kidney Function test (KFT) was normal on Sunday. Jarange's serum creatinine in KFT was on the higher side earlier when he was on fast," the doctor treating Jarange, aged around 40, told PTI.

He said Jarange is not in the ICU and he would be discharged if the results of a few more tests to be conducted on him are normal.

Jarange began his hunger strike seeking OBC quota for Marathas at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 29.

He ended his fast on the 17th day on September 14 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured that the government was committed to providing quota to Marathas. 
