IndiGo's Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight makes emerging landing at Delhi airport due to snag

IndiGo's Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight makes emerging landing at Delhi airport due to snagSeptember 17, 2023 08:36
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source.
The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.
The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport.
There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident. -- PTI