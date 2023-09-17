RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IndiGo's Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight makes emerging landing at Delhi airport due to snag
September 17, 2023  08:36
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source. 

The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said. 

The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport. 

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident. -- PTI
