IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar appointed science and technology secy





He has been appointed to the post till the date of his attaining the age of 60 years, a personnel ministry order issued late Saturday night said.





The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Prof. Karandikar to the post of DST secretary, it said. -- PTI

Professor Abhay Karandikar, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, was on Saturday appointed the secretary of the department of science and technology.