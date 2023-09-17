RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar appointed science and technology secy
September 17, 2023  08:19
Professor Abhay Karandikar, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, was on Saturday appointed the secretary of the department of science and technology. 

He has been appointed to the post till the date of his attaining the age of 60 years, a personnel ministry order issued late Saturday night said. 

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Prof. Karandikar to the post of DST secretary, it said. -- PTI
