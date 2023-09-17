I am hit, take care of our son, J-K deputy SP told wife in final phone call

I am hit, take care of our son, J-K deputy SP told wife in final phone callSeptember 17, 2023 10:00
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj joshi pays tribute to martyred DySP Humayun Bhat
Humayun Muzamil Bhat, 34, one of the three officers and a soldier killed in the Hallpora Gadole forests of Kokernag had made a call to his wife asking her to take care of their 42-day-old son, Faiqa Masoodi reports in kashmirlife.net quoting informed sources.
After being hit in a Gadole forest gorge, an informed police officer told Kashmir Life that he had made a video call to his wife.
"I am hit, please take care of VVV (son's name redacted)," one police officer, who met the slain officer's clinical-psychologist wife said, Masoodi reports.
"He was in touch till 3 pm," one officer said.
In fact he had talked to his father as well who had suggested him to roll down from the hillock.
Humayun had responded: "I can't move. I cannot move my legs,' Masoodi writes, here.