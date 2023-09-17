RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out at hotel in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, no casualties reported
September 17, 2023  09:27
image
A massive fire broke out in a hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Back road on Sunday morning, officials said. 

According to Mussoorie police station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road. 

Upon receiving the information, various fire brigade teams reached the spot. 

No casualties have been reported. 

"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire," SHO Bisht said. -- ANI
