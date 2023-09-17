RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Expelled BJP minority cell leader facing rape, murder charges held in UP
September 17, 2023  08:24
image
Former Bharatiya Janata Party minority morcha leader Masoom Raza Rahi, accused of rape and murder, has been arrested from Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh near the Indo-Nepal border, the police said on Saturday. 

Additional superintendent of police Atish Kumar Singh said that Rahi had fled to Nepal and was arrested while trying to return to India. 

A case was lodged against him on September 5 for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and killing of her father. 

The accused was detained following the FIR. 

However, he was allowed to go after the victim retracted the rape allegations in her statement before a magistrate on September 6. 

Rahi went on the run on September 7 even though the case against him, which also included murder charges, was still under investigation, the police officials said. 

Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended and 14 others were sent to the police line by the superintendent of police for negligence in the case. Several police teams were pressed into action to nab him. 

Rahi, who was the Maharajganj district president of the BJP's minority cell, was expelled from the party for six years earlier this week. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Diamond League champion's title

EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned
EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday night.

Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why
Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on Sunday and expressed disappointment over getting the invite 'quite late'.

Asia Cup Final: Can Sri Lanka upset India?
Asia Cup Final: Can Sri Lanka upset India?

Shanaka added that they would need to replicate their Super 4 performance against India if they wanted to have a chance of winning the Asia Cup.

Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns
Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns

Axar Patel out of Asia Cup final due to hamstring injury, likely to miss Australia series, doubtful starter for World Cup too

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances