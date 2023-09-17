RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Drone, over 2 kg heroin recovered in Punjab
September 17, 2023  10:18
File image
A drone was recovered from a field in Rajoke village near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, while a packet of heroin dropped by another drone was found in Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on Sunday. 

The quadcopter was recovered in a joint search operation of the Border Security Force and the Punjab police on Saturday. 

After noticing the movement of the drone near village TJ Singh on Saturday, the BSF troops reacted to intercept it as per the laid down drill, said the official. 

During the search operation, the drone was recovered from a paddy field in the village. 

In a separate incident, BSF personnel on Sunday recovered a packet of heroin, which was airdropped by a drone, from a field in Ferozepur district. BSF troops intercepted the movement of the drone at around 4:10 am near village Gatti Rajoke in Ferozepur, said the official. 

During a joint search operation with the Punjab police, BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin weighing 2.50 kg from the field near village Gatti Rajoke. -- PTI
