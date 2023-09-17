RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Celebrated author Gita Mehta passes away
September 17, 2023  04:02
Gita Mehta with her younger brother, Naveen Patnaik
Eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta died at her Delhi residence on Saturday due to old age ailments. 

She was 80, and is survived by her son. 

Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her. 

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik. 

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. 

She has penned books including Karma Cola, Snake and Ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik. 

During her earlier visit to Bhubaneswar, she had told reporters that "people of Odisha are fortunate enough to have a CM like Naveen Patnaik". 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, with a post on X: "I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." 
