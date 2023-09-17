RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur
September 17, 2023  19:33
image
The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.
 
He was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, they said.

He hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, officials said.

According to officials, unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10am on Saturday. 

According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

"The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy's head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son.

"There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added. 

Sepoy Kom is survived by wife, daughter and son. 

The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family. --PTI 
