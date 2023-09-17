RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army jawan killed in 'accidental firing' in JK's Bandipora
September 17, 2023  18:23
An Army jawan was killed and another injured in an "accidental discharge" of a weapon inside a camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. 
   
"There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel," Bandipora police posted on X.
 
Police said necessary legal action has been initiated and an inquiry started into the incident.
 
"Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated," police added. -- PTI 
