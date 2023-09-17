RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Another election jumla: Cong on Vishwakarma Yojana
September 17, 2023  17:29
The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he is "offering yet another election jumla (gimmick)" but continues to be "selectively silent" on the issue of caste census.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people "won't be fooled again" and it is time for "Prime Minister Modi's retirement".

Earlier on Sunday, Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen, and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of the state-of-the-art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka in Delhi.

"Today I dedicate Yashobhoomi to every labourer, every Vishwakarma of the nation," Modi said.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Demonetisation and a flawed GST followed by a sudden lockdown during COVID-19 have been the biggest destroyers of micro and small enterprises in India."

He said a majority of these small businesses are run by people who work with their hands textiles, leather, metalwork, woodwork and other craftwork.

A lot of those affected by the Modi government's policies met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he continues to engage with them, listening to their pain and anguish, he said.

"After ruining them, the prime minister has belatedly woken up to their large-scale dissatisfaction and is offering yet another election jumla in the form of the Vishwakarma Yojana. But he continues to be selectively silent on the issue of caste census," Ramesh said.

Modi is also not putting the brakes on his "close friend" Gautam Adani's complete takeover of the one-billion dollar economy of Dharavi in Mumbai that is run by hardworking people from every corner of India, the Congress general secretary alleged.

"The public will not be fooled again. It is time for the prime minister to retire," he said. -- PTI  
