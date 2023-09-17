RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah extends greetings to people on Hyderabad Liberation Day
September 17, 2023  11:00
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Marathwada region on Hyderabad Liberation Day saying this day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people and commemorates their unyielding struggle. 

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

"On Hyderabad Liberation Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka & Marathwada region. This day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and commemorates their unyielding struggle to set themselves free from the atrocious rule and domination of the Nizam. I solemnly pay homage to the martyrs of the Hyderabad Mukti Sangram," Shah wrote on 'X'. 

The central government is holding an event in Hyderabad on Sunday to commemorate the day with the home minister as the chief guest. -- PTI
