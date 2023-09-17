14 killed as medium-sized aircraft crashes in Brazil





The Bandeirante model vehicle was carrying 12 tourists, along with the pilot and co-pilot.





The report quoted the Civil Defence as saying that there were no survivors in the incident.





The crash took place as the plane was trying to land in the city, which is located about 400 km from the state capital, Manaus, from where it had taken off, CNN Brasil reported.





The crash took place around 3 pm (Brazil time), according to the report.





The aeroplane possibly crashed due to bad weather, the report stated, adding that it was raining heavily at the time of landing.





Further, according to CNN Brasil, the passengers in the ill-fated aircraft were going to practice recreational fishing. -- ANI

