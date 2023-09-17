RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
14 killed as medium-sized aircraft crashes in Brazil
September 17, 2023  08:41
Representational image
Representational image
As many as 14 people, including passengers and crew, died after a medium-sized aircraft crashed in Barcelos, Brazil on Saturday afternoon, CNN Brasil reported. 

The Bandeirante model vehicle was carrying 12 tourists, along with the pilot and co-pilot. 

The report quoted the Civil Defence as saying that there were no survivors in the incident. 

The crash took place as the plane was trying to land in the city, which is located about 400 km from the state capital, Manaus, from where it had taken off, CNN Brasil reported. 

The crash took place around 3 pm (Brazil time), according to the report. 

The aeroplane possibly crashed due to bad weather, the report stated, adding that it was raining heavily at the time of landing. 

Further, according to CNN Brasil, the passengers in the ill-fated aircraft were going to practice recreational fishing. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80
Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official
Land acquisition process for cheetah safari near Kuno underway, says official

Environment ministry is organising various programmes at Sesaipura related to Project Cheetah.

Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Diamond League champion's title

EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned
EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday night.

Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why
Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on Sunday and expressed disappointment over getting the invite 'quite late'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances