Wanted Maoist Sanjoy Deepak held in Hyderabad
September 16, 2023  08:02
image
On reliable inputs by the Telangana intelligence department, the Cyberabad police apprehended the most wanted Maoist Sanjoy Deepak Rao, central committee member of the Communist Party of India-Maoist near Malaysian Township, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Friday. 

Addressing the media, Telangana director general of police Anjani Kumar said that Sanjoy Deepak Rao, hailing from Shivagandha Nagar, Ambernath East PS, Thane, Maharashtra, is a BTech graduate in Electrical Engineering from the erstwhile Regional Engineering College now NIT, Jammu and Kashmir. 

He was drawn towards left-wing extremist ideology influenced by his father, a prominent Communist Trade Union leader. 

During his time in Jammu and Kashmir, he supported the separatist movement of the Kashmiri people. 

Following his return, Rao was associated with CPI ML CRC group and CPI ML Rawoof group. 

In 1999, he co-founded CPI ML Naxalbari Group with Konath Muralidharan, also known as Ajith. 

Rao was assigned the responsibility of Maharashtra state CPI ML Naxalbari group, while Muralidharan became the all India secretary. 

Rao's history includes arrests in 2000 by Sahadha police of Nandurbar district and subsequent releases, as well as an underground stint in 2002, leading to his arrest by Malkanoor PS police of Karnataka in 2005. -- ANI
