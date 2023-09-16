Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla





"Search has been going on. Further details shall follow,' said the police





The police said that an encounter started between the security forces comprising the Army and J-K police and terrorists during a search operation in Baramulla's Uri and Hathlanga on Saturday morning.





"An encounter has started between terrorists and the Army and Baramulla police in the forward areas of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. Further details shall follow,' said the J-K police in a post on X, formerly Twitter. -- ANI

One terrorist has been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, said the J-K police.