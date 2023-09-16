RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla
September 16, 2023  09:28
One terrorist has been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, said the J-K police. 

"Search has been going on. Further details shall follow,' said the police 

The police said that an encounter started between the security forces comprising the Army and J-K police and terrorists during a search operation in Baramulla's Uri and Hathlanga on Saturday morning. 

"An encounter has started between terrorists and the Army and Baramulla police in the forward areas of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. Further details shall follow,' said the J-K police in a post on X, formerly Twitter. -- ANI
