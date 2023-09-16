RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russian defence minister
September 16, 2023  10:43
Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Knevichi airfield in Russia's Vladivostok, TASS reported. 

Kim Jong Un was greeted by the guard of honour of the Preobrazhensky Regiment, Russian state-owned news agency reported. 

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The Russian defence minister showed the Kinzhal missile system on the MiG-31I missile carrier to the North Korean leader at the Knevichi airfield located in the Primorye region. 

The commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, reported on the flight and technical capabilities of the hypersonic aircraft missile system. 

Kim Jong Un was also made familiar with modern operational-tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye, TASS reported. 

In particular, the crew commanders of combat aircraft spoke about the capabilities of the Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber, Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters and Su-25SM3 attack aircraft. Particular attention was paid to flight characteristics and weapon capabilities, according to TASS. -- ANI
