Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb
September 16, 2023  12:21
Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.

"Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment," District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police.

The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.   -- PTI
