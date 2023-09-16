RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
No law to punish sexual violence against animals in new code: PETA
September 16, 2023  16:55
image
Animal rights body People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has raised its concern with the Home Affairs Committee over the absence of any provision related to sexual violence against animals in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code.

PETA said Section 377 of the IPC currently covers the sexual violence against animals.

'At present, there is no provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, that provides animals the same protection,' PETA said in a letter written to the Home Affairs Committee on September 14.

The Supreme Court had in 2018 partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC but retained protection for animals, children and others.

The top court had then observed, 'The provisions of Section 377 will continue to govern non-consensual sexual acts against adults, all acts of carnal intercourse against minors and acts of bestiality.'

PETA's second recommendation is to expand Clause 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, by defining maiming or rendering useless any animal so that the provision can be implemented in letter and spirit.

'We also recommend strengthening penalties for these crimes to better protect Bharat's human and non-human citizens. We have noted the removal of using the monetary value of an animal to determine their worthiness of protection and express our immense gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for this progressive shift,' the animal rights body said.

PETA said it hopes the new legislation provides the strongest level of protection for 'our non-human citizens' and added that safeguarding animals is 'our nation's duty, a moral obligation and a societal responsibility'.

In 2021, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) released a report revealing that in the decade prior, 4,93,910 animals of a huge variety of species, including cows, dogs and wild animals, were known victims of a range of crimes, including sexual violence.

Previously, a Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD) report had calculated that sexual abuse against animals was committed at a similar rate to human rape cases, taking underreporting of this crime into account.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karnataka minister wants 3 more deputy CMs besides Shivakumar
Karnataka minister wants 3 more deputy CMs besides Shivakumar

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday floated the idea of having three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, and said he will discuss it with the Congress high command, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bareilly SDM shifted after 'punishment' video goes viral
Bareilly SDM shifted after 'punishment' video goes viral

Sub-divisional magistrate of Meerganj tehsil in Bareilly has been removed from his post after a video surfaced in which he is purportedly seen to have asked a man to squat in his office as a punishment.

Kerala govt trying to find source of Nipah outbreak
Kerala govt trying to find source of Nipah outbreak

After identifying the man who was the patient zero or index case of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the state government on Saturday began looking for the source and place from where he got infected by seeking details of his mobile...

40 injured in lathi charge at NIT-Silchar after student's suicide
40 injured in lathi charge at NIT-Silchar after student's suicide

A third-year student of National Institute of Technology-Silchar allegedly died by suicide on the campus, following which his classmates began a protest that eventually turned violent, prompting the police to lathi charge, in which 40...

India miss chance to be No1 in all formats after loss to Bangladesh
India miss chance to be No1 in all formats after loss to Bangladesh

India missed a golden opportunity to claim the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings across formats

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances