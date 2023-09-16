RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No idea about INDIA boycotting anchors: Nitish
September 16, 2023  21:06
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday denied having any idea about opposition bloc INDIA members boycotting anchors of various TV channels. 

Kumar added that some members of the INDIA bloc may have felt that there might be some problems with the TV anchors and so they might have taken the decision.

"I have no idea about this. But I have always been for the freedom of the press which is under attack from those in power at the Centre. I assure you full freedom to practice your profession once we defeat the current dispensation," he told reporters.

"I am in support of journalists. When everyone gets full free freedom, journalists will write what they want. Are they controlled? Have I ever done it? They have rights, I am not against anyone," he added.

The INDIA bloc's working group on media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives.  -- PTI
