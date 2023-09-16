RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man killed, woman rescued after dilapidated building collapses near Mumbai
September 16, 2023  00:52
A 55-year-old man died and a woman was pulled out alive from the debris after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities collapsed in Dombivali East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said. 

The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits, had 44 tenements and occupants were being evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking, he said. 

At round 5:40 pm on Friday, it collapsed, and search and rescue teams pulled out the body of Sunil Birja Lodaya (55) from the debris at around 8pm, he said. 

At 9:15pm, 54-year-old Deepti Sunil Lodaya was pulled out alive from the debris and was rushed to a nearby hospital, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. 

The rescue operations are underway since one more person is feared trapped, he added. 

KDMC chief Bhausaheb Dangde said two persons, who are believed to be unwell, were feared trapped while all other occupants had been evacuated. 

"The 50-year-old building was declared dangerous and a notice had been issued asking occupants to vacate. Many had vacated but some had returned to the building," Dangde told reporters. 

The structure was sinking and the process of evacuating occupants began on Thursday evening and was underway at the time it collapsed, he informed. 

"It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure by the KDMC earlier," another official said. -- PTI
