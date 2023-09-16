Man asleep in front of road roller run over in Kerala

Man asleep in front of road roller run over in KeralaSeptember 16, 2023 11:10
A man in his thirties was killed in a tragic incident after a road-roller ran over him while he was asleep in front of it near Anchal in this district, the police said on Saturday.
An officer of Anchal police station said the man lived a couple of kilometers away from where the tragedy occurred and had come there to catch fish.
"He also used to drink. We are trying to find out whether he was drunk when he fell asleep before the road roller. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered today and the inquest proceedings have commenced," he said.
Meanwhile, the driver of the road-roller was taken into custody on Friday night itself, but has not been arrested yet, he said.
"He does not appear to be at fault. But, we will wait for the post mortem results to decide further course of action," the officer said.
The road-roller was parked at Kurishumukku near Anchal bypass where road construction work was going on and the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday when the vehicle was being moved from where it was parked, the police said. -- PTI
