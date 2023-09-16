RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hugh Jackman, wife separate after 27 years of marriage
September 16, 2023  00:38
Hugh 'Wolverine' Jackman and wife of 27 years Deborra-lee are separating.

The couple shared their statement exclusively with People magazine, saying: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The Australian pair have two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The couple say in their statement that it will be sole statement either of them will make.
