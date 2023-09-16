Ghosi bypoll result an accident: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday dubbed the victory of Samajwadi Party candidate in the Ghosi assembly by-election as an 'accident' and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general elections.





The senior BJP leader also asserted that the OBCs are with the BJP and recalled that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the SP, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and others 'had contested together', his party received '51 per cent votes' in Uttar Pradesh.





In an exclusive interview with PTI Video, Maurya also felt that Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar should not have said that he and Dara Singh Chauhan, who recently returned to the BJP, would join the Yogi Adityanath government.





He said anything on Cabinet expansion in the state should come from the chief minister only.





Downplaying the BJP's defeat in Ghosi, where the SP was supported by the other INDIA opposition bloc parties, he said the by-election result was 'an accident' and the party will learn from it to ensure that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the BJP's lotus symbol blooms.





Chauhan, who left the BJP in January last year, had won the Ghosi assembly poll on a Samajwadi Party ticket but switched to the BJP again and was fielded by the ruling party in the recent by-election.





He was defeated by SP's Sudhakar Singh by a margin of over 40,000 votes.





Responding to a question on SP, Maurya claimed the opposition party was fast becoming samaptwadi (reaching its end) party.





Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said the opposition alliance does not have any issue and is leaderless.





"Their agenda is to divide the society. They will not succeed," he said. -- PTI