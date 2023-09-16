Four dead as car rams into truck in UP's Mathura

Four dead as car rams into truck in UP's MathuraSeptember 16, 2023 10:09
Four people were killed as a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said the police on Saturday.
According to the police, the car was on its way from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir near Mathura.
"Four people died in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra National Highway as a car rammed into a stationary truck at the edge of the road. The car passengers were travelling from Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani Mandir," said Martand Prakash Singh, superintendent of police, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh).
Three car passengers identified as Nishidh, Alok and Aakash, and the truck driver, Ajit died on the spot, the SP added.
The car passengers were residents of Aligarh while the truck driver was a native of Bihar's Chhapra. Further details are awaited. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
'We will not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they end terrorism'
India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series since 2012/13, after that series the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.
After assuring action, US police guild defends cop who mowed down Indian student
In the letter dated August 3 to the Office of Police Accountability, Auderer said he laughed at the ridiculousness of how these incidents are litigated and the ridiculousness of how he has watched these incidents play out as two parties...