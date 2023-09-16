RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Engine, power coach of express train derail in MP
September 16, 2023  10:28
image
The engine and power coach of an express train going from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi to Miraj Junction in Maharashtra derailed between Ratlam-Dahod rail section in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said. 

No casualty was reported in the incident, said Khemraj Meena, public relations officer of the Western Railway's Ratlam division. 

"The engine and power coach of the train number 12494 (Darshan Express running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Miraj Junction) derailed," he said, adding that medical and accident relief trains of the Ratlam division have reached the spot. 

The work to restore the train operation on this route is underway, he said. 

Another official said that the incident occurred near Amargarh railway station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, located around 320 km from Bhopal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Glenn and Vini Maxwell's son, Logan Maverick
Meet Glenn and Vini Maxwell's son, Logan Maverick

Anushka Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree as well as Aaron Finch's wife Amy were among the first to congratulate the new parents.

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh stun India to bow out on a high
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh stun India to bow out on a high

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter
Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter

A soldier who was reported missing since Thursday, has lost his life in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, officials said. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since...

Srikanth's Asian Games dream: Can he overcome the odds?
Srikanth's Asian Games dream: Can he overcome the odds?

Srikanth eyes elusive Asian Games medal, hopes to be third time lucky

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances