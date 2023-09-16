Cop who 'assaulted' kin of murdered Bajrang Dal leader to be booked

The Jharkhand high court directed the state police to file an FIR against its personnel for allegedly assaulting the relatives of Bajrang Dal leader Kamaldev Giri who was murdered in Chakradharpur last year.





Hearing a criminal writ petition, a bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi on Friday ordered the SP of West Singhbhum to ensure that a case is lodged against the police personnel who had allegedly beaten up Giri's grieving relatives when they were demonstrating.





Giri was killed in November last year after crude bombs were hurled at him.





Demanding immediate police action, his supporters and relatives began a demonstration.





Giri's family alleged that the police allegedly used force to remove the demonstration, and assaulted them.





They wanted to file an FIR against the police personnel involved, but it was not accepted.





They then moved the high court, seeking a direction to the police for the registration of an FIR. -- PTI

