Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad tomorrow

Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad tomorrowSeptember 16, 2023 08:24
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the 'Mukti Diwas' celebration in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.
On September 17, 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas,' and on this day,
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoist the national flag during the parade ground event.
While the BJP has been striving for nearly two decades to establish 'Mukti Diwas' as an official celebration, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi observes this day as 'national unity day'. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Fighting polls unitedly, high command will decide who will lead next govt: Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday stressed that the party would fight the Rajasthan assembly polls "unitedly" and said that a decision on who would lead the next government would be taken by the high command after consultations with...