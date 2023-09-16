RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad tomorrow
September 16, 2023  08:24
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the 'Mukti Diwas' celebration in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday. 

On September 17, 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas,' and on this day, 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoist the national flag during the parade ground event. 

While the BJP has been striving for nearly two decades to establish 'Mukti Diwas' as an official celebration, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi observes this day as 'national unity day'. -- ANI
