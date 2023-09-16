RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
24 candidates to contest for 4 seats in Delhi varsity students union polls
September 16, 2023  08:02
File image
File image
Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the Delhi University Students' Union elections following the last date for withdrawal of nominations, according to data provided by university officials on Friday. 

The chief election officer had received 97 nomination papers, of which two were rejected during scrutiny. 

Of the 95 approved nominations, 24 candidates are left after the withdrawals. 

Friday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations. 

While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. 

Of the 24 nominations for the vice-president's post, five will contest the elections, according to the final list. 

The chief election officer received 24 nominations for the post of secretary and 20 for joint secretary. 

Following the withdrawals, six and five candidates remain in contention, respectively. 

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India, CPI-M-backed Students' Federation of India and Left group All India Students' Association have fielded candidates for all four posts. 

Four of the eight candidates for the president's post are women. 

The eight candidates are Aiyesha Ahmed Khan (AISA), Tushar Dedha (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia (NSUI), Arif Siddiqui (SFI), Shimpi, Shraddha Gupta, Soumya Kumar Satyam and Himanshu Thakur. 

There is only one woman candidate in the running for the post of vice-president. 

The final list of five candidates includes Abhi Dahiya (NSUI), Sushant Dhankhar (ABVP), Ankit (SFI), Anushka Chaudhary (AISA) and Yash Khatri. 

The nomination of one candidate was rejected after further verification of documents. 

Six candidates, including four women, are in the fray for the post of secretary. 

They are Aprajita (ABVP), Yakshana Sharma (NSUI), Aditi Tyagi (SFI), Aditya Pratap Singh (AISA), Kavita and Nishi Himanshu Raj. Five candidates, including two women, are contesting the elections for the post of joint secretary. 

They are Sachin Baisla (ABVP), Shubham Kumar (NSUI), Anjali Kumari (AISA), Nishtha Singh (SFI) and Amrendra Kumar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tata Steel, UK govt ink 1.25 billion pound JV
Tata Steel, UK govt ink 1.25 billion pound JV

The United Kingdom on Friday announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel worth 1.25 billion pounds, including a government grant of 500 million pounds, for the country's largest steelworks in Wales that will help protect...

I-T raids against Azam Khan, aides enter Day 3, Rs 800 tax evasion suspected
I-T raids against Azam Khan, aides enter Day 3, Rs 800 tax evasion suspected

Income tax sleuths who reached Khan's residence on Jail Road in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh at 7 am on Wednesday completed their search Friday evening.

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh stun India to bow out on a high
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh stun India to bow out on a high

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

SC calls govt complaint against Editors Guild as counter-narrative
SC calls govt complaint against Editors Guild as counter-narrative

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by two weeks the protection from coercive action it has granted to four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two first information reports (FIRs) lodged against them in...

Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter
Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter

A soldier who was reported missing since Thursday, has lost his life in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, officials said. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances