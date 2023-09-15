Woman feared trapped as four-storey building collapses near Mumbai





The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village in Dombivli east, collapsed in the evening, he said.





"It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation earlier," the official said.





"As per the initial reports, one woman is feared trapped under the debris," he said.





After being informed, the fire brigade personnel and members of the local disaster management cell rushed to the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation, he added.





KDMC commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde is also at the site to oversee the operation, the official said. Further details are awaited. -- PTI

