Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.





The agency had issued the summons asking Kavitha to appear before it on Friday.





Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the ED earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended.





"She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days," Raju told the bench.





The counsel appearing for Kavitha told the bench that she has been summoned for Friday itself.





When the bench fixed the matter for hearing on September 26, her counsel appealed the summons should be deferred till then.





"Do I need to record it or you will do it?" Justice Kaul asked Raju.





"We will do it," the ASG responded.





The top court was hearing a plea by the BRS leader in which she has challenged the summons by the ED in the case and requested protection from arrest.





Kavitha had on Thursday said the ED notice issued to her in the case was politically motivated, and that the party's legal team would decide the future course of action on it. -- PTI

