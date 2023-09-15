RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Unmarried, widowed daughter entitled to deceased father's estate
September 15, 2023  00:24
image
The Delhi high court has ruled while an unmarried or widowed daughter has a claim in the estate of her deceased father, the same does not apply to a divorced daughter as she is not a dependent entitled to maintenance. 

The high court made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by a divorced woman challenging a family court order which had rejected her claim of maintenance from her mother and brother. 

The high court said the claim for maintenance has been made under Section 21 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act which provides for the dependents who may claim maintenance. 

It provides for nine categories of relatives in which a divorced daughter does not figure, the court said. 

"An unmarried or widowed daughter is recognized to have a claim in the estate of the deceased, but a 'divorced daughter' does not feature in the category of dependents entitled to maintenance," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said. 

The woman's father died in 1999 leaving behind four heirs- his wife, son and two daughters. 

It was the woman's case that she was not given any share as a legal heir. 

She contended her mother and brother agreed to pay her Rs 45,000 per month as maintenance on an assurance that she would not press for her share in the property. 

She said she was given maintenance regularly only till November, 2014 and not thereafter. -- PTI
