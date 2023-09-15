RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Tushar Gandhi sues Hindutva leader for Bapu slur
September 15, 2023  22:28
Sambhaji Bhide
Sambhaji Bhide
Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday said he has filed a private criminal suit in a court in Pune against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his "defamatory" remarks against the Father of the Nation. 

Gandhi said he, through his lawyer, has also filed a complaint in the district and sessions court in Shivaji Nagar against the Pune police for not acting on his application submitted in the Deccan Gymkhana police station last month, seeking action against Bhide. 

"It is unfortunate that the police are forgetting their duties and working under political pressure," he told reporters in reply to a question. 

Gandhi maintained when he submitted the complaint application against Bhide, the police said they would seek legal opinion before moving forward in the matter. 

"Since then they have been just dilly-dallying and did not give any concrete reason (for not filing a case against Bhide). Since no action was taken on our application, we had to approach the court and file a complaint of defamation against Bhide," he said. 

Gandhi, along with his advocate and some others, had visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station and filed a complaint against the right-wing leader, seeking registration of a case against him under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 499 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief). 

"Bhide made derogatory remarks not just against Bapu, but also against his family," Gandhi had then said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We are not going back to licence raj'
'We are not going back to licence raj'

'I'm pitching India for the strengths we offer, including the English language, engineers, doctors, nurses, professionals, innovative talent of startups.'

Why Diet Control Will Work Where Dieting Doesn't
Why Diet Control Will Work Where Dieting Doesn't

rediffGURU and wellness expert Roopashree Sharma tells you how you can use natural methods to improve your health.

Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?
Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?

After Anamul Haque's dismissal, Virat Kohli rushed onto the field with water for his mates, showcasing a unique running style that amused fans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Tata Steel, UK govt ink 1.25 billion pound JV
Tata Steel, UK govt ink 1.25 billion pound JV

The United Kingdom on Friday announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel worth 1.25 billion pounds, including a government grant of 500 million pounds, for the country's largest steelworks in Wales that will help protect...

Manipur: Political Will, Legal Process Need Of Hour
Manipur: Political Will, Legal Process Need Of Hour

No process can offer a panacea for ethnic conflict, but there are times at which a legal process could work to defuse violence, asserts Supreme Court lawyer Devvrat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances