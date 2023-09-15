RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thousands join Major Dhonchak's final journey
September 15, 2023  13:16
The mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhonchak, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to the flames on Friday with full military honours at his native village in Panipat as thousands of mourners joined the grieving family and officers for his final journey. 

The body reached his home in the Panipat town this morning and was taken to his native Binjhol village in an Army vehicle where the last rites were conducted after a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute. 

It took nearly three hours for the funeral procession to cover a distance of about eight km from the martyr's home in the town to reach his Binjhol village as mourners gathered to bid him a tearful adieu. 

Senior Army officials, villagers and scores of others joined the martyr's family members at the funeral. Major Dhonchak's family had been living in a rented accommodation at Panipat and had planned to shift to a new house in Panipat in October. 

Ghe neighbours now say they never knew he would return in a coffin wrapped in the tricolour. 

Scores of people turned up on Friday morning at the residence of Dhonchak in Panipat when his mortal remains reached. His family members were inconsolable. Schoolchildren carrying the tricolour were seen on a large stretch of road as the funeral procession moved from his Panipat home to the village. 

Patriotic slogans -- "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Ashish tera naam rahega" -- rent the air. A large number of women had also turned up along the route and paid their tributes to the soldier. 

"We are devastated at the loss but at the same time proud that Major Ashish made the supreme sacrifice for the nation," said an elderly villager. 

Dhonchak's family includes his wife, a two-year-old daughter and three sisters.
