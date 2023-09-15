Terror module unearthed in J-K; 2 LeT aides held





The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.





He identified the two as Zaid Hassan Malla, resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, from Stadium Colony Baramulla.





During their personal search two Glock pistols, two pistol magazines, two pistol silencers, five Chinese grenades and 28 live pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, spokesperson said.





"They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities," the spokesperson said.





A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, he said. -- PTI

