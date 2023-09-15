RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Terror module unearthed in J-K; 2 LeT aides held
September 15, 2023  21:33
File image
File image
A Lashkar-e-Tayiba terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district with the arrest of two terrorist associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, the police said on Friday. 

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, a police spokesperson said. 

He identified the two as Zaid Hassan Malla, resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, from Stadium Colony Baramulla. 

During their personal search two Glock pistols, two pistol magazines, two pistol silencers, five Chinese grenades and 28 live pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, spokesperson said. 

"They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities," the spokesperson said. 

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?
Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?

After Anamul Haque's dismissal, Virat Kohli rushed onto the field with water for his mates, showcasing a unique running style that amused fans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Assam House rocked over graft allegations against CM's wife
Assam House rocked over graft allegations against CM's wife

The issue was first raised by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha during Question Hour, when he asked Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan if the land in the Kaliabor area was allotted under the state's 'Basundhara'...

'We are not going back to licence raj'
'We are not going back to licence raj'

'I'm pitching India for the strengths we offer, including the English language, engineers, doctors, nurses, professionals, innovative talent of startups.'

Kota suicides: Wardens, hostel staff to undergo professional training
Kota suicides: Wardens, hostel staff to undergo professional training

Wardens and staff members of hostels in Kota will be given professional training in mess management, psychological and behavioural counselling, and other aspects of students' care to equip them to battle the rising number of suicides by...

Manipur: Political Will, Legal Process Need Of Hour
Manipur: Political Will, Legal Process Need Of Hour

No process can offer a panacea for ethnic conflict, but there are times at which a legal process could work to defuse violence, asserts Supreme Court lawyer Devvrat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances